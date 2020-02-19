BETAPRO GLD BULN 2X DAILY BULL ETF (TSE:HBU) Trading 1.2% Higher

BETAPRO GLD BULN 2X DAILY BULL ETF (TSE:HBU)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.08 and last traded at C$11.08, 32,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 21,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.91.

