BidaskClub Downgrades The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.27.

CG opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.75. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.72%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 72.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,819,709.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 957,409 shares in the company, valued at $31,661,515.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 36,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,216,083.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,311,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,547 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,720,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,280,000 after purchasing an additional 782,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 494.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,928,000 after purchasing an additional 775,861 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,377,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,202,000 after purchasing an additional 681,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,788,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,443,000 after purchasing an additional 616,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

