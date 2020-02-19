Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) to announce ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.36) and the highest is ($1.69). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($1.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($9.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.40) to ($9.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($6.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($5.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Several research analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. ValuEngine raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.23.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,369. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.86. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.86. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $6,652,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,341 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,648.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $114,146.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,880 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,799 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 435.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

