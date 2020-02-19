Biopharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Trading 1.2% Higher

Biopharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) shares traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.01 ($0.01), 340,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 431% from the average session volume of 64,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of $13.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.01.

Biopharma Credit Company Profile (LON:BPCR)

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, invests in interest-bearing debt assets secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the royalties and sales of life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

