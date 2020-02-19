BitBall (BTB) Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One BitBall token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $348,199.00 and $316,462.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00043239 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00068467 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001143 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,534.65 or 0.99276572 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000924 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00070722 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 88.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,512,393 tokens. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

