BitCoen (BEN) Price Hits $0.0124 on Top Exchanges

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 25.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, BitCoen has traded up 51.5% against the dollar. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $86,596.00 and approximately $288.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.62 or 0.02641230 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,396.61 or 0.92227875 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen . BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.