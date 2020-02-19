Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.81

Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.81 and traded as high as $1.84. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 15,200 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDI. Raymond James set a C$2.70 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$2.60 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Black Diamond Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of $102.87 million and a P/E ratio of -11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.81.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

