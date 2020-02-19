Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Gap Up to $2.94

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.81, but opened at $2.94. Blink Charging shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 2,311,673 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 4.22.
About Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)
Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.
