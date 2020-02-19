Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Gap Up to $2.94

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.81, but opened at $2.94. Blink Charging shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 2,311,673 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 4.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blink Charging by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in Blink Charging by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,265,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 110,516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

