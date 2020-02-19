Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Bloomin’ Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Bloomin’ Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

BLMN traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,247,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,667. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 89.62%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

