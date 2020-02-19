Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) shares rose 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 182.49 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.37), approximately 50,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.30).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 million and a PE ratio of 9.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33.

Brand Architekts Group Company Profile (LON:BAR)

Brand Architekts Group Plc develops, formulates, and supplies personal care and beauty products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers aerosol products, including personal care aerosols, bag on valve systems, and bag in can systems; and bath and body care products, such as body scrubs, body butters/lotions, shower gels, and bath foams.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Brand Architekts Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Architekts Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.