Brent D. Lang Sells 14,336 Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $346,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71. Vocera Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $35.73.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 29.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,039,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,926,000 after purchasing an additional 688,225 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,403,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,142,000 after purchasing an additional 538,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,030,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,077,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,884,000 after purchasing an additional 202,606 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on VCRA. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.46.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.