Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Given Outperform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.40.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $172.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.63 and a 200-day moving average of $155.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $120.29 and a one year high of $176.98.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $603,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,205.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,195. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,929,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,345,000 after acquiring an additional 449,511 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,957,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,503,000 after acquiring an additional 185,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,078,000 after acquiring an additional 148,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,434.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 115,875 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.