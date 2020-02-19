Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Given Outperform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.40.
Shares of BFAM stock opened at $172.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.63 and a 200-day moving average of $155.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $120.29 and a one year high of $176.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,929,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,345,000 after acquiring an additional 449,511 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,957,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,503,000 after acquiring an additional 185,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,078,000 after acquiring an additional 148,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,434.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 115,875 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.
Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.