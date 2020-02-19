Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.03-0.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.8-47.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.3 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.19-0.29 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BCOV. BidaskClub cut shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ BCOV traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. 157,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,066. The company has a market cap of $336.40 million, a PE ratio of -19.17, a PEG ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

