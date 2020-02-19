Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BHF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Brighthouse Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.89.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

BHF stock opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.10. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.06.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,741 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 467,075 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1,034.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 456,387 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 428,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,707,000 after purchasing an additional 365,359 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.