Brokerages Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Vista Outdoor posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $424.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VSTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

NYSE:VSTO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 538,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,809. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $538.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 95,949 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

