Brokerages Set J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) PT at $111.00

Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $109.55 on Friday. J M Smucker has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.99.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J M Smucker will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,515,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,358,000 after purchasing an additional 670,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,260,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,131,000 after purchasing an additional 389,917 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 725,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,108,000 after purchasing an additional 332,504 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,880,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 327,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,403,000 after purchasing an additional 258,305 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

