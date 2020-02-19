Brokerages Set Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Target Price at $106.02

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.02.

Several analysts recently commented on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 723,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after purchasing an additional 492,833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,357,000 after purchasing an additional 284,975 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,223,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,344,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,804,000 after purchasing an additional 103,962 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 39.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 332,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,849,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.41. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $125.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

