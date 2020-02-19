Brokers Offer Predictions for Autohome Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Autohome in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $79.70 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autohome’s FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $78.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. Autohome has a 52 week low of $65.46 and a 52 week high of $117.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Autohome by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 131,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Autohome by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 115,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 39,980 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 768.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

