Brokers Set Expectations for Sierra Wireless, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) – Equities research analysts at First Analysis issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Wireless in a report released on Friday, February 14th. First Analysis analyst H. Smith anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.30 per share for the year.

SWIR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $8.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $324.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth $220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 47,961 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

