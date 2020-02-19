BTU Protocol Price Down 3.2% This Week (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.81 million and $11,760.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00049958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00492815 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $647.00 or 0.06738459 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00071700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027420 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005193 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010352 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,408 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

