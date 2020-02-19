Builders FirstSource (BLDR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.85. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. ValuEngine lowered Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.