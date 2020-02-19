Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.87

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.87 and last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 21419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

A number of analysts have commented on BLDR shares. DA Davidson upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $597,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 133,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

