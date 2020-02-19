Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Wedbush

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Caleres from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Caleres to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Caleres in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.17.

CAL stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $578.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.84. Caleres has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $32.28.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.97 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Caleres by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Caleres by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Caleres by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

