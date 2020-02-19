Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) Shares Up 20.6%

Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) shares shot up 20.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Carbon Natural Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRBO)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.