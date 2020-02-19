Cardtronics (CATM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Cardtronics to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CATM stock opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $42,057.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

