Castle Price Reaches $0.0088 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Castle has a total market capitalization of $148,158.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Over the last week, Castle has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.83 or 0.01125410 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00018554 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004631 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000622 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Castle Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,827,742 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

