Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) CFO William Bondurant Sells 11,468 Shares

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) CFO William Bondurant sold 11,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $14,105.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,590 shares in the company, valued at $86,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Castlight Health stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. 108,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. Castlight Health Inc has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Castlight Health by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Castlight Health by 1,293.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 24,380 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Castlight Health by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castlight Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.07.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

