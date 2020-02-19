Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,540 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stumpf Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC now owns 132,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 92,605 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,802,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,385,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,521 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,362,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,385,000 after acquiring an additional 796,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.87.

Centurylink stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.