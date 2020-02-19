Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) Receives “Sell” Rating from Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centurylink from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Centurylink from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Centurylink from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.87.

Shares of CTL opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. Centurylink has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Centurylink will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Centurylink by 3,109.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,343,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,103 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Centurylink by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 235,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Centurylink by 3.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 830,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Centurylink during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,977,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centurylink by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

