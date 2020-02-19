Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Sets New 1-Year High at $177.40

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $177.40 and last traded at $176.15, with a volume of 2815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.44.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.92.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,633.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $152,973.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,622 shares of company stock worth $3,328,849. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 267.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 65,385 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1,215.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,964,000 after purchasing an additional 144,949 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 459,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.