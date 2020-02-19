Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Sets New 1-Year High at $177.40

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $177.40 and last traded at $176.15, with a volume of 2815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.92.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.44.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.92.
In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,633.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $152,973.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,622 shares of company stock worth $3,328,849. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 267.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 65,385 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1,215.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,964,000 after purchasing an additional 144,949 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 459,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
