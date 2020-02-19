Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cheesecake Factory updated its Q1 guidance to $0.69-0.74 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.70-2.86 EPS.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.77.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

