Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lowered by Independence Advisors LLC

Independence Advisors LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 47,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 10,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 233,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $110.47 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

