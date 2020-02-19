CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) versus Escalon Medical (NASDAQ:ESMC) Financial Analysis

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) and Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHF Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHF Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CHF Solutions and Escalon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHF Solutions -317.60% -229.50% -166.13% Escalon Medical 4.19% 24.25% 7.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CHF Solutions and Escalon Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHF Solutions $5.00 million 0.36 -$17.03 million ($42.14) -0.01 Escalon Medical $9.63 million N/A -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

Escalon Medical has higher revenue and earnings than CHF Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

CHF Solutions has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of CHF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of CHF Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Escalon Medical beats CHF Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, and disposable blood set and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct Salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea. The company also provides color/fluorescein angiography digital imaging systems that are primarily used in detecting retinal problems in diabetic and elderly patients; distributes intraocular gas products, such as C3F8 and SF6, which are used by vitreoretinal surgeons as a temporary tamponade in detached retina surgery; and manufactures and distributes a patented disposable universal gas kit that delivers the gas from the canister to the patient. In addition, it offers disposable surgical packs that are used in vitreoretinal surgery; viscous fluid transfer systems and related disposable syringe products, which aid surgeons in the process of injecting and extracting silicone oil; and AXIS Image management system for managing images through the Web browser from various devices regardless of modality, manufacturer, or location. The company sells its products to medical institutions through independent sales representatives, a network of distributors, and internal sales employees. Escalon Medical Corp. was founded in 1987 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

