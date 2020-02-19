Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR remained flat at $$25.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 925. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $30.02.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as related parts and tools.

