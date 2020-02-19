Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.22-4.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.40. Choice Hotels International also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.22-4.33 EPS.

Shares of CHH traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.06. The company had a trading volume of 21,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,679. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.45. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $76.20 and a 52-week high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 174.81% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Choice Hotels International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

