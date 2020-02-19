Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CDXC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of Chromadex stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.04. 205,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. Chromadex has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chromadex by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chromadex during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in Chromadex in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chromadex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Chromadex in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

