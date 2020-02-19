Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 55.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.94. 106,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,438. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $191.91 and a fifty-two week high of $302.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cintas will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.