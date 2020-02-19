Citadel Group Ltd (ASX:CGL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

Citadel Group Ltd (ASX:CGL) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$4.91 and a 200 day moving average of A$4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $290.63 million and a PE ratio of 37.58. Citadel Group has a 52-week low of A$2.94 ($2.09) and a 52-week high of A$8.90 ($6.31).

Citadel Group Company Profile

The Citadel Group Limited, a software and services company, provides software and managed services in Australia. It is involved in the development and delivery of managed technology solutions. The company primarily offers term managed services, software-as-a-service, and strategic advisory services. It also provides education, specialist consulting and human resource, technology and integration, knowledge management and advisory, and information and communications technology managed services, as well as oncology patient management software.

