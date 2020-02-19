Citadel Group Ltd (ASX:CGL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

Citadel Group Ltd (ASX:CGL) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$4.91 and a 200 day moving average of A$4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $290.63 million and a PE ratio of 37.58. Citadel Group has a 52-week low of A$2.94 ($2.09) and a 52-week high of A$8.90 ($6.31).
Citadel Group Company Profile
