Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) Shares Down 7.2%

Citizens Financial Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZFS)’s stock price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.10 and last traded at $63.10, approximately 1,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.99.

The company has a market capitalization of $239.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

