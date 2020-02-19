Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Cognex has a 1-year low of $39.98 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 2.07.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $5,049,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,360. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 42.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,873,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

