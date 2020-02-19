COLONY C 7.15 SRS I CUM RED PREP PRF (NYSE:CLNY.PI) Trading Down 0.1%

COLONY C 7.15 SRS I CUM RED PREP PRF (NYSE:CLNY.PI) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.50, 69,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44.

COLONY C 7.15 SRS I CUM RED PREP PRF Company Profile (NYSE:CLNY.PI)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $53 billion, which includes approximately $14 billion of assets under management from Digital Bridge, a leading global investment manager of digital infrastructure assets including cell towers, small cells, fiber and data centers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for COLONY C 7.15 SRS I CUM RED PREP PRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COLONY C 7.15 SRS I CUM RED PREP PRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.