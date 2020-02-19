ColossusXT (COLX) Trading 54.5% Lower This Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 52.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $8,306.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 54.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000565 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,855,493,770 coins and its circulating supply is 11,814,451,943 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

