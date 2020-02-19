Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.40. Commercial Metals posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,048,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,429,000 after purchasing an additional 128,779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,777,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,761,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,522 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,932,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,040,000 after purchasing an additional 184,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,121,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 148,873 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMC traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $20.99. 1,195,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,668. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.77. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

