Conroy Gold And Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Shares Down 16.1%

Conroy Gold And Natural Resources Plc (LON:CGNR)’s share price was down 16.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.20 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15), approximately 358,798 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 391% from the average daily volume of 73,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.30. The company has a market cap of $2.78 million and a PE ratio of -2.10.

About Conroy Gold And Natural Resources (LON:CGNR)

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as zinc and other base metal deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities.

