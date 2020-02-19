Consensus (SEN) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Consensus has a market cap of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Consensus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043860 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00068647 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001140 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,592.20 or 0.99894966 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000924 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00070296 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.