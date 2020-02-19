Consolidated Communications (CNSL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $376.23 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $3.50 target price on Consolidated Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

