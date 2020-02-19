Constellium (CSTM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Constellium to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CSTM opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. Constellium has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Earnings History for Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit