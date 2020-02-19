Constellium (CSTM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Constellium to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CSTM opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. Constellium has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07.

Get Constellium alerts:

CSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.