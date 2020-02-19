Contango Income Generator Ltd (ASX:CIE) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Contango Income Generator Ltd (ASX:CIE) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.
Contango Income Generator has a twelve month low of A$0.74 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of A$0.97 ($0.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.84.
About Contango Income Generator
