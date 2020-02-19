Contango Income Generator Ltd (ASX:CIE) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Contango Income Generator Ltd (ASX:CIE) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

Contango Income Generator has a twelve month low of A$0.74 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of A$0.97 ($0.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.84.

About Contango Income Generator

Contango Income Generator Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Contango Funds Management Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. It benchmarks its performance against ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index. Contango Income Generator Limited was formed in August 2015 and is domiciled in Australia.

