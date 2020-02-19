Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 71.5% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $156.95 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $104.73 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 165.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.86 and a 200-day moving average of $137.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,755. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.82.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

