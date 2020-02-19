Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

NYSE:CVX opened at $110.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $208.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.34. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

